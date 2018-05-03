Shigeru Ban Unveils Kentucky Owl Park

20. November 2018

Visualization: Shigeru Ban Architects

Shigeru Ban's design of the 420-acre campus for the owners of Kentucky Owl Burboun near Louisville, Kentucky, is anchored by three timber pyramids that will house the distillery.

If the short film below is any indication, Shigeru Ban Architects will be designing much more than just the three pyramids. A press release points out that the $150 million project will include: rickhouses for aging, a bottling center, a state-of-the-art distillery and offices for the American Whiskey Division of Stoli Group, which bought Kentucky Owl last year. The video also portrays a station for the vintage dinner train that would stop on the property, connect to other distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and help turn Kentucky Owl Park into "a tourist experience unlike any other."