2018 YTAA Finalists Announced
John Hill
24. May 2018
The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the twelve finalists, culled from forty shortlisted projects, competing for the second biennial Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA). Four winners will be announced in late June and celebrated at a ceremony in Venice in September.
Today's unveiling of the twelve finalists coincides with the press preview of the YTAA 2018 Exhibition, a Collateral Event of the 2018 Venice Architectural Biennale. The finalists were drawn from the 40-strong shortlist that was announced earlier this week. More than 300 projects from 34 countries were submitted as part of the second YTAA, with the four winners to be announced in late June.
Each of the twelve finalists is highlighted below with an image and a link to their project. To see their projects in full, as well as the rest of the 40 shortlisted projects, head over to the YTAA page on our platform. World-Architects is proud to be the Founding Partner of the YTAA.
The YTAA awards ceremony will take place at Palazzo Mora in Venice on 20 September 2018.
