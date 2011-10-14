2018 YTAA Finalists Announced

24. May 2018

The YTAA awards ceremony will take place at Palazzo Mora in Venice on 20 September 2018. Today's unveiling of the twelve finalists coincides with the press preview of the YTAA 2018 Exhibition , a Collateral Event of the 2018 Venice Architectural Biennale. The finalists were drawn from the 40-strong shortlist that was announced earlier this week. More than 300 projects from 34 countries were submitted as part of the second YTAA, with the four winners to be announced in late June.Each of the twelve finalists is highlighted below with an image and a link to their project. To see their projects in full, as well as the rest of the 40 shortlisted projects, head over to the YTAA page on our platform. World-Architects is proud to be the Founding Partner of the YTAA.The YTAA awards ceremony will take place at Palazzo Mora in Venice on 20 September 2018.

Nele Bergmans

Nele Bergmans: May I use the front/backdoor?, Ghent, Belgium

Hendrik Brinkmann

Hendrik Brinkmann: NEUE BAU|AKADEMIE BERLIN - a club for the former & future architecture, Berlin, Germany

Arianna Fornasiero and Paolo Turconi

Arianna Fornasiero and Paolo Turconi: Rhizome, Menen, Addis Ababa

Pedro Frade

Pedro Frade: House, Kitchen, Garden in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal

Matthew Gregorowski

Matthew Gregorowski: Deplorable Framework, Great Britain

Eva Lanter

Eva Lanter: The Fallen Monuments of Egerkingen, Switzerland

Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli and Beatrice Maria Rogantini Picco

Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli and Beatrice Maria Rogantini Picco: Last Landscape, Milan, Italy

Marie Moors

Marie Moors: The Citadel of Tides, Ostend, Belgium

Joshua Penk

Joshua Penk: Confluence, London

Sina Pauline Riedlinger and Franziska Käuferle

Sina Pauline Riedlinger and Franziska Käuferle: Ceramics - Design of a factory, Velten, Germany

Loed Stolte

Loed Stolte: The Bank of England: a dialectical project, London

Julio Gotor Valcárcel