2018 YTAA Finalists Announced

 John Hill
24. May 2018
The Fundació Mies van der Rohe and Creative Europe have announced the twelve finalists, culled from forty shortlisted projects, competing for the second biennial Young Talent Architecture Award (YTAA). Four winners will be announced in late June and celebrated at a ceremony in Venice in September.
Today's unveiling of the twelve finalists coincides with the press preview of the YTAA 2018 Exhibition, a Collateral Event of the 2018 Venice Architectural Biennale. The finalists were drawn from the 40-strong shortlist that was announced earlier this week. More than 300 projects from 34 countries were submitted as part of the second YTAA, with the four winners to be announced in late June.

Each of the twelve finalists is highlighted below with an image and a link to their project. To see their projects in full, as well as the rest of the 40 shortlisted projects, head over to the YTAA page on our platform. World-Architects is proud to be the Founding Partner of the YTAA.

The YTAA awards ceremony will take place at Palazzo Mora in Venice on 20 September 2018.

Nele Bergmans

May I use the front/backdoor?
Nele Bergmans: May I use the front/backdoor?, Ghent, Belgium

Hendrik Brinkmann

NEUE BAU|AKADEMIE BERLIN - a club for the former & future architecture
Hendrik Brinkmann: NEUE BAU|AKADEMIE BERLIN - a club for the former & future architecture, Berlin, Germany

Arianna Fornasiero and Paolo Turconi

Rhizome
Arianna Fornasiero and Paolo Turconi: Rhizome, Menen, Addis Ababa

Pedro Frade

House, Kitchen, Garden in Alcácer do Sal
Pedro Frade: House, Kitchen, Garden in Alcácer do Sal, Portugal

Matthew Gregorowski

Deplorable Framework
Matthew Gregorowski: Deplorable Framework, Great Britain

Eva Lanter

The Fallen Monuments of Egerkingen
Eva Lanter: The Fallen Monuments of Egerkingen, Switzerland

Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli and Beatrice Maria Rogantini Picco

Last Landscape
Simone Marchetti, Sofia Paoli and Beatrice Maria Rogantini Picco: Last Landscape, Milan, Italy

Marie Moors

The Citadel of Tides
Marie Moors: The Citadel of Tides, Ostend, Belgium

Joshua Penk

Confluence
Joshua Penk: Confluence, London

Sina Pauline Riedlinger and Franziska Käuferle

Ceramics - Design of a factory
Sina Pauline Riedlinger and Franziska Käuferle: Ceramics - Design of a factory, Velten, Germany

Loed Stolte

The Bank of England: a dialectical project
Loed Stolte: The Bank of England: a dialectical project, London

Julio Gotor Valcárcel

Perdido (Lost) -P.R.U.S. of Madrid
Julio Gotor Valcárcel: Perdido (Lost) -P.R.U.S. of Madrid, Spain

Related articles

Jobs
A R C H I T E K T / …
Büning-Pfaue Kartmann Architekten GmbH
Verantwortliche/r…
Baudirektion Kanton Zürich Personalabteilung
Architekt/in ETH/FH
Rykart Architekten AG
More Jobs 

Featured Project

Cadaval & Solà-Morales

Sunflower House

© Sandra Pereznieto

Other articles in this category
2018 YTAA Finalists Announced
Today
2018 YTAA Shortlist Announced
2 days ago
Francis Kéré Designs Pavilion for Tippet Rise
1 week ago
Six Teams in Running for Adelaide Contemporary
1 week ago
Will Alsop, 1947-2018
1 week ago
17 Postmodern Buildings Listed by Historic England
2 weeks ago
eMagazines
 
Follow World-Architects
Partners