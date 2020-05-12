Dining Al Serra

14. May 2020

Photo: Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

As restaurants reopen after months of lockdown, one in Amsterdam is offering diners the option of two-person greenhouses. The gimmick is working: the restaurant is fully booked until the end of June.

Located near the Central Station in Amsterdam, Mediamatic is a cultural institution and event venue whose restaurant, Mediamatic Eten, sits on the edge of the canal overlooking the NEMO Science Museum designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop. Small two-person greenhouses might seem like a tactic for cashing in on the pandemic, but it's fitting, given that parts of Mediamatic, including the restaurant, are already housed in larger greenhouses.

Photo: Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

The small greenhouses — which the restaurant is calling Serres Séparées after chambre séparée, the French term for separate rooms in restaurants — were tested in late April and early May. While the Serres Séparées offer diners who live together a relatively safe option for dining during a pandemic, the precautions extend to the waitstaff, who don face shields and use long planks to deliver the food. Mediamatic still needs to obtain permission from the government to reopen in this fashion, but it's hoping to reopen on May 21 and serve its fully booked meals until the end of June.

Photo: Willem Velthoven for Mediamatic Amsterdam

Mediamatic was spotted at Fast Company.